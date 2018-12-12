Elkin: Arabs from east Jerusalem can live in the western part of the city

Ze'ev Elkin.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Zeev Elkin spoke about the right of Jerusalem's residents to live wherever they chose, calling attention to the neglect of east Jerusalem at the 40th Jerusalem Institute conference on Wednesday.
Elkin stressed that Jerusalem is a city like any other city in Israel and anyone can live wherever he wants.
"I will tell you a secret — I rent [an apartment] in Pisgat Ze'ev and my neighbors are Arabs who also rent there," he said.
"The sovereignty of Israel over all of Jerusalem has implications both ways," said Elkin. "On the one hand, Israel is responsible for what is happening here. Unfortunately, Arab neighborhoods are neglected, because of both the left and the right. The left says, 'we may return it, so why invest'; and the right says, 'they are Arabs, so why invest?'"
"These approaches are wrong and we must take moral responsibility. There is no sovereignty without responsibility," Elkin said.
Elkin, who was placed third in Jerusalem's last mayoral election, emphasized the plan for the construction of 100,000 homes
during his campaign, stressing that it would directed to residents of all sectors of Jerusalem's society.
In the conference on Wednesday, he discussed the issue of Jerusalem's economy growth rate not meeting east Jerusalem's demographic growth.
"If this continues," he said, "we will witness a large number of unemployed young people; and this is a route to crime that will affect the entire city."
