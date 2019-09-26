Embassy employees from Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs on strike

Employees of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense announced a strike on Thursday, halting all consulary services in Israel and abroad.



Border crossings to Gaza and the West Bank will also be closed as a result of the strike. The strike comes following Wednesday night's statement from the Treasury Ministry which stated that overseas delegates will no longer receive representation fees, as was customary in recent years.



