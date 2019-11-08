Erdogan: Members of Baghdadi's inner circle trying to enter Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that members of the inner circle of former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi are trying to enter Turkey through Syria.



He added that the number of al-Baghdadi's relatives captured by Turkey is nearing double digits.



