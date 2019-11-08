Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Erdogan: Members of Baghdadi's inner circle trying to enter Turkey

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 8, 2019 05:28
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that members of the inner circle of former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi are trying to enter Turkey through Syria.

He added that the number of al-Baghdadi's relatives captured by Turkey is nearing double digits.


