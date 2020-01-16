The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Erdogan says Turkey starting troop deployment to Libya

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 16, 2020 12:58
ANKARA - Turkey is beginning to send troops into Libya in support of the internationally recognized government in Tripoli, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, days before a summit in Berlin which will address the Libyan conflict.
Speaking in Ankara, Erdogan added that Turkey will continue to use all diplomatic and military means to ensure stability to its south, including in Libya. Erdogan is due to meet leaders of Germany, Russia, Britain and Italy on Sunday to discuss the conflict.He also said Turkey would start granting licenses for exploration and drilling in the eastern Mediterranean in 2020, in accord with a maritime agreement with Libya. He said Turkey's Oruc Reis ship would begin seismic activities in the region.
EU's Borrell holds "frank" talks with Iran's Zarif
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2020 01:13 PM
UN says around 350,0000 people have fled Idlib since Dec. 1
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2020 01:08 PM
Russia's ruling party approves Mikhail Mishustin as PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2020 12:47 PM
Swastikas drawn on Liberman campaign billboards
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/16/2020 10:58 AM
Nigerian Islamist militants free 3 aid workers, other civilian hostages
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2020 10:12 AM
Suspected infiltration in Hashmonaim near Modi'in
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/16/2020 07:47 AM
Texas executes man convicted of shooting wife to death in 2005
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2020 03:00 AM
Mk Motti Yogev announced he won't be competing the in coming elections
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 01/16/2020 12:18 AM
Canada investigators to examine Iran crash wreckage later on Wednesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2020 12:05 AM
China's Vice Premier: Trade deal will prove talks work to improve economy
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2020 11:45 PM
Bennett-Peretz meeting ends with no conclusion
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/15/2020 10:19 PM
IDF attacks targets in Gaza responding to rocket fire - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/15/2020 08:58 PM
Active shooter reported on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/15/2020 07:55 PM
Putin puts forward little-known tax chief as new Russian PM - Kremlin
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2020 06:30 PM
Iran nuclear deal in serious danger, needs diplomatic solution - France
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2020 05:53 PM
