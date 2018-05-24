May 24 2018
|
Sivan, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Europe, U.S. 'far from a compromise' on Iran nuclear deal, German FM says

By REUTERS
May 24, 2018 00:33
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - Europe and the United States remain "far from a compromise" over Washington's position on the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday after meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Maas said no new information came up during the meeting, and said he had suggested a four-way meeting with Germany, Britain, France and the United States about a way forward.

"I think we're far away from a compromise," Maas said.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 24, 2018
U.S. House backs measure to clamp down on Myanmar over Rohingya rights

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut