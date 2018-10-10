Ex-U.S. Energy chief suspends work with Saudis over disappeared journalist

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
WASHINGTON - Former US Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz declared he has suspended his role on the board of Saudi Arabia's planned mega city NEOM until more is known about the disappearance of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Khashoggi disappeared on October 2 after visiting a Saudi consulate in Turkey.
Moniz, who served under President Barack Obama, announced his decision in a statement on Wednesday. He was one of 18 people advising the $500 billion NEOM project. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said last week the NEOM business zone will build two to three towns each year starting in 2020 and be fully complete by 2025.
