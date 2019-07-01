Taliban takes responsibility for Kabul attack

Breaking news.
The Taliban took responsibility for a powerful blast that hit Kabul's diplomatic district during rush hour on Monday, sending a plume of black smoke over the Afghan capital, injuring at least 65 authorities said.
Reuters witnesses said the sound shook their office building, with sporadic gunfire and the wail of ambulance sirens piercing the air.Kabul’s chief police spokesman, Firdous Faramaz, said there was a loud explosion, but gave no details.
Tens of injured people have been taken to hospitals, including nine children - said health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar, with ambulances expected to bring in more.
The blast hit a densely populated area surrounding the ministry of defense, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said. A truck loaded with explosives was detonated near the ministry's engineering department, a security official said.
The attack comes as US special peace envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad holds a seventh round of peace talks with the Taliban Islamist militant group in Qatar, aimed at bringing an end to the 18-year war in Afghanistan.
