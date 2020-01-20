At least two severely injured in explosion northeast of Haifa

Three people were injured in an explosion in the industrial area of Tamra, northeast of Haifa on Monday, Israel Police said, citing media reports. They were taken to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, two of them are in serious condition.Other Israeli media reports say that four were seriously injured in the explosion and that all are severely burned. They are expected to be moved to respiratory intensive care and will be treated for burns. "A short while ago police responded to a gas explosion that took place near Tamra," Israel Police said. "United Hatzalah volunteers treated numerous people suffering various degrees of injuries as a result of the explosion. It has not yet been determined what caused the explosion. Our volunteers will be staying on the field until all the injured are treated and transported from the scene," said United Hatzalah regional director Naftali Rotenberg.Fire and rescue services say they found a burning gas pipe in the area and are trying to cool it, according to Channel Police are investigating at the scene.
This is a developing story.
