Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Explosion on oil tankers at S.Korean port injures nine

By REUTERS
September 28, 2019 08:29
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

SEOUL - A fire onboard two oil tankers that injured nine sailors at a South Korean port has been put out, the Yonhap news agency said on Saturday.

An explosion occurred on the Stolt Groenland, a 25,000-tonne, Cayman Island-flagged oil tanker, at the southern port of Ulsan at around 10:50 a.m. (0150 GMT), Yonhap reported, citing the Coast Guard. There were 25 sailors aboard, including Russians and Filipinos, Yonhap said.The fire spread to another unspecified oil tanker docked nearby, it said.

All of the sailors on the Stolt Groenland and another 21 aboard the other ship were rescued, Yonhap said. Nine sailors were wounded including one in critical condition, the report said, without specifying what ship they were on.

The Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the incident and police have blocked traffic in the area in case of a further blast, Yonhap said.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 28, 2019
ISIS claims to have killed 19 Egyptians soldiers in Arish

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings