Explosions reported at Iraqi Shia milita base, U.S. embassy - report

Explosions were reported at a base of Iranian-backed Shia militias south of Baghdad, Iraq, according to the Hezbollah-backed Al Mayadeen news agency.

An Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that the explosions were caused by shells hitting the base located in the Abu Dshir area, according to preliminary information.

Shortly after, shells fell in the Green Zone of Baghdad where the American Embassy in Iraq is located, according to Sky News Arabia.

