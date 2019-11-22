Foreign Minister Israel Katz and other members of the right-wing bloc expressed support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after his indictment on Friday.

"Israel is a lawful state and the presumption of innocence applies for every person, especially for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an Israeli patriot, who sacrificed and acted all his life for the security of the State of Israel and the strengthening of its position in the world," said Katz.

The foreign minister stressed that even Likud's political rivals should internalize that as long as there is no legal decision disqualifying Netanyahu as prime minister, he is permitted to continue in his position.

National Union MK Bezalel Smotrich warned in a tweet on Friday that if the people of Israel don't take to the streets and don't give "political power to the one who will prevent this legal crisis," then they will "wake up very quickly to an overpowering, violent and dangerous judicial dictatorship." Katz added that "only the public and their representatives in the Knesset are the ones who control in a democratic way who leads the State of Israel in this challenging and risky period."

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely expressed support for Netanyahu in this "difficult time."

"The national camp knows that the great achievements that he achieved in these years are the fruit of his great efforts to act with the help of his many talents and all his power for the sake of the success of the state," tweeted Hotovely. "I hope for him that the truth and justice come to light quickly."

Likud MK Ofir Akunis quoted Menachem Begin in a Facebook post, saying "In our state, justice will be the supreme ruler - the ruler of her rulers as well."

"The meaning of these deep words is that in Israel no person is above the law and no person is under the law. Everyone is equal before it," wrote Akunis, stressing that Netanyahu has not been convicted yet and that he is innocent until proven guilty before a court of law.

"This applies to every citizen. This even applies to Benjamin Netanyahu," added Akunis. "From knowing him for a period of almost 25 years, that has seen rises and falls, I strengthen the hands of the prime minister in these days and value, even more, his contribution of many years to the state of Israel, to strengthen its security and restore its economy."

MK Miki Zohar assured his "friends on the right" that they needn't worry and would see that Israel won't abandon its prime minister.

"With the help of G-d, we will exit [this] stronger, victorious and continue to receive the trust of the public in order to continue to lead our country in security, economy and unprecedented international relations. I thank the prime minister for his steadfastness before all the evil and lies," tweeted Zohar. "Bibi (Netanyahu's nickname), we're with you!"

MK Keti Shitrit also stressed that Netanyahu is innocent until proven guilty and that he had contributed much to the State of Israel.