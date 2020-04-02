Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp malfunctioning, users report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
APRIL 2, 2020 00:58
Several users have reported that there's a problem with downloading photos and audio recording in Whatsapp. Additionally, others have reported similar issues on the Facebook app itself as well as Instagram, Ynet reports.
