Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in Israeli and US strikes, Iranian state media said on Sunday.

Khamenei's daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law were also killed in US-Israeli strikes, Iranian state media also reported on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump confirmed in a social media post that he also believed Khamenei was killed on Saturday.

Documentation of Khamenei's body was reportedly shown to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a televised address on February 28, 2026. (credit: GPO)

In a televised address on Saturday evening, Netanyahu said there were "growing indications" that Khamenei was killed, but did not provide additional details.

In a post on X/Twitter, exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi celebrated Khamenei's death.



"Ali Khamenei, the bloodthirsty Zahhak of our time, the killer of tens of thousands of Iran’s bravest sons, has been erased from the page of history. With his death, the Islamic Republic has in effect reached its end and will very soon be cast into the dustbin of history," the statement read.

"Honorable and courageous people of Iran, while this may mark the beginning of our great national celebration, it is not the end of the road. Remain vigilant and prepared. The time for a widespread and decisive presence in the streets is very near.

"Together, united and steadfast, we will secure final victory and celebrate Iran’s freedom throughout our Ahuric homeland."

Khamenei had ruled the Islamic Republic of Iran since 1989, previously serving as president under Ruhollah Khomeini’s regime from 1981 until his ascension to the supreme leader. He was 86 years old.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian officials promised to release a recording from Khamenei soon after Israeli strikes targeted his Tehran compound. The preliminary assessment among Israeli officials was that Khamenei was hurt in the strike.

The target of several assassination attempts

Khamenei has been the target of several assassination attempts since the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Most notably, on June 27, 1981, a bomb exploded during a speech at a mosque in Tehran, severely injuring him and permanently paralysing his right arm.

He was born in Mashhad, northeast Iran, in April 1939, settling in Qom in 1958, where he began attending lessons by Ruhollah Khomeini, later the leader of the Islamic Revolution and first supreme leader.

He had six children, one of whom, Mojtaba, has been touted in recent years as a possible successor as supreme leader.