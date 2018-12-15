Families of terror victims to protest in Tel Aviv, call Netanyahu to act

Breaking news.
The families of Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi, who were killed at the Barkan Industrial Park in the Samaria region of the West Bank in October, call Israelis to join them and protest in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv Saturday night for a tougher stand against Palestinian terror.
The families thanked the IDF for killing the Barkan terrorist, Ashraf Walid Suleiman Na’alwa, on Thursday, stating that now they won't be subjected to seeing him in court.
Na’alwa was killed during a fire exchange east of Nablus, he managed to be on the run for nine weeks before IDF forces located him.
The planned protest will include residents from the Gaza border communities as well as Simcha Goldin, the father of killed IDF soldier Hadar Goldin
, reported Petach Tikvah based website Mlabas.
