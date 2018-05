Two teams of KKL-JNF firefighters are in the process extinguishing a forest fire in the Kissufim forest in the Negev. The blaze was started by an incendiary kite flown over the Gaza border on Saturday.



As of 4:00 p.m. on Saturday the fire was raging in five different areas of the forest.



An additional fire in the same region broke out Friday evening.



