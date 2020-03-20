First coronavirus death announced in Israel

The Health Ministry reported a first case of death from coronavirus in Israel on Friday.The victim was an 88-year-old man who was hospitalized in the quarantine unit for the coronavirus patients at Shaare Tzedek Medical Center a week ago. He arrived in severe condition, and was reported to have had a number of underlying conditions.At the hospital he received several treatments with attentive care. During the week he had a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated. In the hours leading up to his death his condition worsened and he eventually passed away at around 9 p.m. Israel time.The Health Ministry reported 705 cases of coronavirus in Israel, with 10 in critical condition, 18 in moderate condition and 662 with mild symptoms.