The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Five Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northwest Syria

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 10, 2020 16:10
ANKARA - Syrian government forces killed five Turkish soldiers in northwest Syria on Monday, Turkey's defense ministry said, after Turkey deployed thousands of troops there to stem a Syrian government offensive which has displaced half a million people.
The attack, on a newly established Turkish military base in Taftanaz in Idlib province, happened a week after eight Turkish military personnel were killed by Syrian army bombardment.The two incidents marked some of the most serious direct confrontations between Turkish and Syrian troops in the nearly nine-year-long conflict in Syria, where Ankara backs rebels who once hoped to topple President Bashar al-Assad.
Turkey said it retaliated for the latest strike.
"Targets identified in the region were immediately targeted intensively...and the necessary response was given. The targets were destroyed and the blood of our martyrs was not left on the ground," the defense ministry said.
A Turkey-backed Syrian rebel commander said the insurgents had also launched a military operation near the town of Saraqeb, south of Taftanaz, with Turkish artillery support.
Turkey has sent large reinforcements to Idlib, where it already mans a dozen military observation posts under a deal with Russia and Iran aimed at reducing the fighting around Idlib, the last major enclave of opposition to Assad.
Several of the posts are now surrounded by Syrian government forces, but Turkey has poured 5,000 troops and convoys of military vehicles across the border, carrying tanks, armored personnel carriers and radar equipment to bolster its presence.
"What is striking about the Turkish reinforcements... are their size and the nature of the weapons, all within a week, This is unprecedented," said Turkey-based Syrian military defector general Ahmad Rahhal.
As the conflict escalated in Idlib, Turkish and Russian officials met in Ankara for talks. The two countries back opposing sides in Syria, where Moscow's military intervention in 2015 helped swing the war decisively in Assad's favor.
A Turkish diplomatic source said the delegations held two hours of discussions, their second meeting in three days, without giving details on the outcome of Monday's session.
Russia and the Syrian government say they are fighting terrorists in Idlib, which is largely controlled by jihadist fighters.
Turkey, which hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees, says the offensive has set off a fresh humanitarian crisis. It says it cannot absorb any more refugees and has demanded Damascus pull back in Idlib by the end of the month or face Turkish action.
Coronavirus case found at British doctors' practice
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 03:58 PM
United States to extend waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 03:36 PM
If Soleimani wanted to kill Americans it would have been easy - Rouhani
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 03:30 PM
Former North Korean diplomat to run in South Korea's general election
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 03:16 PM
Four more patients test positive for coronavirus in England
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 12:15 PM
Yair Lapid: Trump’s plan has a lot of opportunities for the Palesti
Sixty-six new infections of coronavirus confirmed on ship off Japan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 11:13 AM
Raed Salah sentenced to 28 months for incitement to terrorism
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/10/2020 10:38 AM
China says 27 foreigners in the country have been infected with coronavirus, 2 dead
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 10:37 AM
Airbnb suspends bookings in Beijing for rest of February
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 08:20 AM
Sixty more people confirmed with coronavirus on cruise ship in Japan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 07:29 AM
Coronavirus: 97 more people died in mainland China
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 02:22 AM
IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/10/2020 01:17 AM
Coronavirus: 91 new deaths in China's Hubei province
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 12:44 AM
Egyptian security delegation to visit Gaza on Monday - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/09/2020 09:46 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by