Flood warning issued for Israel's Northern Coastal Plain
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
DECEMBER 13, 2019 20:10
The meteorological service issued a warning Friday for flooding along the Northern Coastal Plain, which started at 7:00 PM. The service said that they are expecting 50 to 75 millimeters of rainfall in the area, due to an incoming winter storm.
