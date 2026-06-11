The former top lawyer of the Toronto District School Board has sued his former employers for an alleged “poisoned and systemically antisemitic environment.” The Statement of Claim, viewed by The Jerusalem Post on Thursday, was submitted to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice last month.

Plaintiff Paul Koven, 59, who is Jewish, held various senior leadership positions, including executive officer, legal general counsel, and subsequently associate director of Education, Organizational Transformation and Accountability at TDSB between 2019 and 2024.

Before going on medical leave in 2024, Koven was the only Jewish executive at the TDSB.

Central to the claim is Koven’s allegation that TDSB housed a “poisoned and systemically antisemitic environment” in which Associate Director Leola Pon “made overtly antisemitic and racially divisive remarks.”

One of these took place in or about 2023 to 2024, when Pon reportedly made a “blatantly antisemitic comment” about a lawyer at a downtown law firm, who had worked with the plaintiff on high-profile litigation, saying she could not vote for him for a legal award because she had been told he was a “Zionist.”

People gather in support of Palestinians as the Palestinian flag flies at Toronto’s City Hall, after Canada officially recognised the Palestinian state in September, in Toronto, Ontario Canada, November 17, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Wa Lone)

Koven also spoke of how TDSB as an institution has been subject to numerous controversies and complaints about antisemitism, such as the Board’s dereliction, neglect or refusal to implement the report titled “Affirming Jewish Identities and Addressing Antisemitism”; a field trip in September 2024, where students were exposed to pro-Palestinian chants and anti-Israel slogans, breaching TDSB’s own policies; and the fact that the Board’s own Human Rights Annual Report found that from September 2023 to December 2023 the number of incidents of antisemitism were actually 2,000% higher (1,987%) than incidents of Islamophobia.

Hundreds of complaints made about inadequate response to antisemitism

Parents of Jewish students have, in fact, submitted hundreds of complaints to various Jewish organizations, including but not limited to B’nai Brith Canada, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, and the Jewish Educators and Families Association, about TDSB’s inadequate response to antisemitism.

Koven said that this “toxic, racially charged and discriminatory work environment” forced him to take medical leave and ultimately left him with no choice but to resign, due to constructive dismissal.

Koven is pleading that the TDSB discriminated against him with respect to employment on the basis of his Jewishness, and therefore violated his human rights.

He is seeking damages from TDSB in the amount of $750,000 for wrongful dismissal, constructive dismissal, and/or negligent misrepresentation; and $750,000 in general damages for injury to dignity, feelings, and self-respect, as well as for violation of his rights under the Human Rights Code, in relation to antisemitism.

From Pon specifically, Koven is seeking $750,000.00 in general damages with regard to antisemitism, and $100,000.00 for intentional infliction of emotional distress.

He is also requesting a declaration that TDSB and Pon are jointly and severally liable, and $1,000,000 for moral damages for bad faith in the manner of dismissal, demotion, mental distress, aggravated, exemplary, and/or punitive damages.

Antisemitism in Canadian schools

A 2025 Canadian government report revealed that nearly one-in-six antisemitic incidents in Toronto schools were initiated or approved by a teacher or occurred during a school-sanctioned activity.

About 30% of incidents involved physical antisemitism, either assault (6.2%), vandalism (14.9%), or aggressive hand gestures, such as throat slitting motions (10%). Spoken harassment, such as insults, expressions of hatred, and incitement to violence, was the second most common antisemitic attack.