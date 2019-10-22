Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Former U.S. President Carter hospitalized with broken pelvis after fall

By REUTERS
October 22, 2019 14:51
WASHINGTON - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized with a minor pelvic fracture after a fall on Monday night, the Carter Center said on Tuesday.

"@Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter had a fall yesterday evening at his home in Plains, Ga. He has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home," the center tweeted.


It was the second fall this month for Carter, who at age 95 is the nation's oldest living president. In May, Carter broke his hip, again at his home.

Carter, a Democrat, was president from 1977 to 1981.


