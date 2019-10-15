Former top Pompeo aide expected to testify in closed U.S. House session

P. Michael Mckinley, a diplomat who resigned last week as an aide to U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, is expected to appear on Wednesday for a closed session with the lawmakers conducting an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, a U.S. official working on the inquiry said.

