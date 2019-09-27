France: light must be shed on any use of chemical weapons in Syria

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

By REUTERS
September 27, 2019 17:08
PARIS - The French foreign ministry said all light must be shed on any use of chemical weapons in Syria, and that it had been "worried to learn" of information from the United States about the use of such weapons in Syria in May.

"All light must be shed on the subject of the possible use of chemical weapons. We have full confidence in the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)," said the French foreign ministry on Friday.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday the United States had concluded that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government used chlorine as a chemical weapon during a battle in May with insurgents in Idlib.


