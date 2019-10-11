Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

France says EU summit will discuss Turkey sanctions next week

By REUTERS
October 11, 2019 10:28
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS - Next week's European Union summit will discuss sanctions on Turkey over its action in Syria, French State Secretary for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday.

"It will be debated next week at the European council," de Montchalin said on France Inter radio. "Obviously, it's on the table""We will not remain powerless when faced with a situation that is shocking for civilians, the free Syrian forces and the stability of the region," she said.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 11, 2019
German synagogue gunman admits to anti-Semitic motive

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings