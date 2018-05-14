France tells Israel to show restraint, disapproves of U.S. Embassy move

PARIS - France's foreign minister called on Israeli authorities to exercise restraint after more than 40 Palestinians were killed on Monday and said the US decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem flouted international law.



"France calls on all actors to show responsibility to prevent a new escalation," Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement. "France again calls on the Israeli authorities to exercise discernment and restraint in the use of force that must be strictly proportionate."



Le Drian disapproved of the US decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem, which he said "violated international law and in particular UN Security Council resolutions."



