France's Macron to discuss Brexit with PM Johnson on Thursday





PARIS, - French President Emmanuel Macron will meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Aug. 22 to discuss Brexit as well as the crises in Iran and Syria, an official from Macron's office said on Monday.





"The President of the Republic will host Boris Johnson for a working dinner at the Elysee Palace, which will be preceded by remarks to the press," said the official. Johnson is also scheduled to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday this week.

