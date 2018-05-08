May 08 2018
French defense minister: Weakening Iran deal would aggravate region

By REUTERS
May 8, 2018 09:31
PARIS - France's defense minister said weakening the Iran deal would aggravate an eruptive region, as world powers waited to see if US President Donald Trump would pull out of the accord on Tuesday.

Florence Parly told French radio RTL the deal was not perfect but had successfully suspended Iran's nuclear military program and the Iranians had respected the agreement.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to withdraw from the deal, which eased economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear program, unless France, Germany and Britain - which also signed the agreement - fix what he has called its flaws.

A US official said on Monday it was unclear if efforts by European allies to address Trump's concerns over the pact would be enough to save it.

"The 2015 Vienna agreement is not perfect but allowed the suspension of the Iranian nuclear power program and weakening it would be a factor of aggravation in a very eruptive region," Parly said.


