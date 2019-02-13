Former PM Ehud Barak: Elections may already be lost for Left

Ehud Barak.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/ REURERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Former prime minister Ehud Bark indicated Wednesday that the political bloc he believes is necessary to defeat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is unlikely to be formed by next Thursday’s deadline.
Barak has been working behind the scenes for months to bring about a bloc that would include former IDF chiefs of staff Benny Gantz and Moshe Ya’alon, Labor, Yesh Atid, Hatnua and former Likud justice minister Dan Meridor.
“The necessary condition to bring about a political upheaval is building a bloc of similar size to Likud that could prevent the Likud from forming a government,” Barak wrote on Twitter. “The fact that such a bloc has not been made decreases chances for an upheaval. It is not too late to unite and throw Netanyahu out of the Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour Street.”
In an interview to KAN radio.Barak said he would not receive the second slot on the Labor list, which party leader Avi Gabbay reserves the right to select for himself.
“I didn’t ask for anything and was not offered anything,” Barak said. “I’m not sure it is right to offer it to me. I don’t think that would be the best way for me to help. I can help in many ways.”
Gabbay convened the Labor faction for the first time since Monday’s primary in Tel Aviv on Wednesday afternoon. MK Eitan Cabel came to the meeting despite his accusations that Gabbay was “unquestionably” behind
him receiving what Cabel called an unrealistic slot (15th).
Cabel told The Jerusalem Post
that he had not made up with Gabbay. MKs at the meeting said Cabel criticized the campaign that Gabbay unveiled to the MKs in the closed door meeting and Gabbay criticized him back.
Other MKs who won unrealistic slots did not attend, including Nachman Shai and Yossi Yonah.
Gabbay made fun of Likud, Yesh Atid and Gantz’s Israel Resilience Party at the faction meeting. He said that while Likud was still counting votes, Labor was starting to take action by visiting a hospital. He accused Gantz and Yesh Atid of not speaking clearly on the diplomatic issue.
“We won’t hide our agenda like other parties in our camp,” Gabbay said. “Our diplomatic plan is clear. We back separation from the Palestinians and reaching two states for two peoples as part of an agreement with them.”
Gabbay promised that Labor would earn more seats in the April 9 election than the five to eight currently predicted in the polls.
“Labor will be the surprise of the election and will help bring about a political upheaval that will allow our ideology to be implemented,” he said.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>