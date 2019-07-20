Gaddafi's prime minister to be released for medical care abroad

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The man who served as Libya's prime minister for the final five years of dictator Muammar Gaddafi’s rule will be released on Saturday to receive medical treatment abroad, Libya’s justice ministry said in a statement.
The authorities in Libya were no longer able to provide effective treatment for al-Baghdadi Ali al-Mahmoudi, who needed the care of international specialists, the statement said. It gave no information about the nature of his ailment.
Mahmoudi was extradited by Tunisian authorities in 2012 to Libya's interim government for crimes against the Libyan people during the 2011 uprising that toppled Gaddafi.
He was sentenced to death in 2015, along with Gaddafi's prominent son Saif al-Islam and other senior officials.
Libya descended into chaos following the NATO-backed uprising in 2011, with myriad armed groups and two administrations vying for control
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>