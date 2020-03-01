Gantz: I will prevent a nuclear Iran

Blue and White Leader Benny Gantz has told the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Policy Conference: "I will prevent a nuclear Iran - I am ready do to whatever it takes, [working alongside] the United States."Ahead of the general election in Israel on Monday, Gantz said that he would act firmly to bring the situation in Gaza to an end. "We will end 11 years of Israeli children sleeping in bunkers," he said. He also pledged to work closely with Israel's neighbors to improve the security situation for the Jewish state."I will work with out important regional partners, Jordan and Egypt and reach out to others such as Saudi Arabia."I will never neglect for one second our security interests," he added.