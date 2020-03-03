Gantz does not concede despite exit polls

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz delivered what was anything but a concession speech to his party's activists late Monday night.Gantz called on the activists to wait for the results before deciding the outcome of the race. He noted that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fell just short of a 61-seat blocking majority in the April election and failed to form a government, and he said the same could happen again."We need to raise our heads and wait for the final results, because they could end up being no different than the race in April when we remained strong and united," Gantz said. He added that "even with the results, Netanyahu will be facing three serious charges in court. If these are the actual results, it will not return the State of Israel to the proper course."Gantz predicted that Blue and White's support would go up when the final votes were counted, but he said he knew the activists wanted better results."I am partner to your feelings of disappointment and pain," he said. "These results will not return Israel to the ideal path."Bashing Netanyahu and Likud, Gantz said Blue and White faced "the lowest campaign in the history of Israel.""We endured many smears," he said. "Israel needs to heal, it needs unity, it needs reconciliation and leadership, and we will continue to offer it to the public," he said.Asking the activists for patience, he concluded: "The path might be difficult but ultimately at the end of that path, we will win."