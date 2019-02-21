Gantz and Lapid vow to beat Netanyahu together

Benny Gantz (L) and Yair Lapid (R) anounce the Blue and White Party.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid, the two leaders of the new Blue and White Party, promised voters on Thursday that their new joint list would defeat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud in the April 9 election.
They spoke at the Tel Aviv Fairgrounds immediately after convening their new faction for the first time and after polls indicated that they could win the vote. A Channel 13 poll predicted
36 seats for the new party and 26 for Likud, while a Channel 12 poll gave it a 36 to 30 lead. A KAN poll found the race closer, 35 to 32.
“This is a historic day for Israel because this picture of unity has not been seen here for dozens of years,” Gantz said. “All of us have an ego and agenda, but when we saw the country torn apart, we put our egos aside, decided on a mutual agenda and decided to run together. We will work as a team to fix Israel.”
Gantz revealed that his mother, Malka, who survived the Holocaust, lived in the same building in Budapest Ghetto as Yair Lapid’s father, Tommy.
Lapid compared what he called the “one-man rule” of Netanyahu with the teamwork of his new party.
“A winning team needs to be led,” Lapid said. “I wouldn’t be standing here today if I didn’t believe that Benny Gantz could lead us to victory and then lead the country. He’ll be an excellent prime minister. I believe in him.”
Former IDF chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi, who entered politics on Thursday, said he joined the party because he saw it as a winning team.
“I believe we can complete our mission and I have no doubt we will succeed,” Ashkenazi said.
Earlier at the faction meeting, Ashkenazi said he was sure President Reuven Rivlin would prefer to ask his party to form the government and not Netanyahu. The President’s Residence denied what Ashkenazi said, saying the decision would be made professionally after the election, following regular procedures.
There are only two women
in Blue and White’s top 10: former anchorwoman Miki Haimovich and Maj.-Gen. (res.) Orna Barbivai, who is the most decorated woman in IDF history.
The complete top 10 is Gantz, Lapid, former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon, Ashkenazi, Histadrut labor federation head Avi Nissenkorn, MK Meir Cohen, Haimovich, MK Ofer Shelah, journalist Yoaz Hendel and Barbivai.
If the leaders of the party form the government, the premiership will be rotated during the party’s expected tenure. Gantz would serve as leader until November 2021 and Ya’alon would hold the role of defense minister. After that, Lapid would become premier and Gantz would take on the role of defense minister.
The deal was reached after a full night of meetings between Gantz, Lapid and their closest advisers at Gantz's office in the Tel Aviv Fairgrounds. Their joint political platform has yet to be completed.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>