Gantz, Lapid agree to run together

The Yesh Atid and Israel Resilience Parties decided early Thursday morning to run together in the April 9 election, creating a bloc to compete with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud, ahead of Thursday night’s deadline for lists to be submitted to the Central Elections Committee.

Israel Resilience Party leader Benny Gantz and Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid will alternate as prime minister, with Gantz taking the job for the first two and a half years. Former IDF chiefs of staff Moshe Ya'alon and Gabi Ashkenazi will also be on the list.

"Out of national responsibility, Gantz, Lapid and Ya'alon decided to form a united list that will be Israel's new ruling party," they said in a joint statement

Gantz and his associates negotiated all night with Lapid and his Yesh Atid party at the Savion home of a neighbor of Lapid aide Hillel Kubrinsky.

Israel Resilience-Telem candidate Yoaz Hendel told The Jerusalem Post that there were no major differences between the parties on key policies and principles.

The Likud said Lapid and Gantz would only be able to form a government if they rely on the outside support of Arab parties.

Labor leader Avi Gabbay also mocked the prospective deal between Yesh Atid and the Israel Reslilience Party.

“The merger of Lapid and Gantz won’t lead to an upheaval and won’t give the bloc a single extra vote,” Gabbay said. “Their views are amorphous. I hope voters in the bloc come to us instead.”

Former prime minister Ehud wrote on Twitter that “everything is secondary to the goal of putting Israel back on track, to have a prime minister who serves us and not the other way around.”

He said an agreement between Gantz and Lapid could result in a new government and “an end to abandoning citizens, to corruption and racist messianic extremism.”

Kulanu leader Moshe Kahlon told Channel 12 that he would prefer that Netanyahu form the government, but he added that “if Gantz is not a leftist and is part of the nationalist camp, I can sit under him.”

The fate of Haredi Womens College founder Adina Bar-Shalom remained undecided Wednesday night. She has negotiated with Gantz and is waiting for the outcome of his talks with Yesh Atid.

A Walla poll Wednesday found that if Lapid and Gantz run together the joint list will win 34 seats and Netanyahu’s Likud party win 33 seats. Yet if they run separately Likud will win 31 seats, Gantz 19 seats and Yesh Atid 13 seats.

