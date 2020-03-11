Benny Gantz, Amir Peretz agree to continue partnership

In his first public statement since Levy-Abecassis announced her decision, Peretz said "decisive times cause difficulties in all parties, but I am doing everything necessary to overcome them and give Israeli citizens the government we promised them before the election."

Ahead of the election, Peretz promised a minority government led by Blue and White. Levy-Abecassis did not disagree at the time.

Peretz spoke to Levy-Abecassis overnight the conversation was reportedly stormy. But Peretz's associates said he was not burning bridges with Levy-Abecassis at this stage, because he still hopes that she will recommend to President Reuven Rivlin on Sunday that Gantz form the next government.

Labor and Meretz MKs have called upon Levy-Abecassis to quit the Knesset and enable the next candidate on the list to enter instead. Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz accused her of "spitting in the face of her voters."

Meanwhile, Blue and White and Joint List MKs met at the Knesset on Wednesday. Joint List faction chairman Ahmad Tibi said it was important for Joint List MKs to be heard and to hear what Blue and White would do to help their sector.

Joint List MK Aida Tuma-Sliman said the institutions of the Joint List would meet to consider what they heard from Blue and White.