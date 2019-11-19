Gantz to meet Liberman ahead of his meeting with Netanyahu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
NOVEMBER 19, 2019 17:40
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz will meet Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman on Tuesday. The meeting will be held before Gantz’s planned meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Blue and White reported in a press release.
