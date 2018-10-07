Gaza factions praise West Bank shooting attack

Breaking news.
Islamic Jihad, Hamas and the Popular Resistance Committees praised the killing of two Israelis in Barkan Industrial Park in the West Bank on Sunday morning.
"We bless the heroic attack," Hamas stated, "as it shows how our nation acts against the crimes of the occupation in Gaza, Khan al Ahmar, and West Bank settlements."
The Popular Resistance Committees, a coalition of several groups that oppose the PA attitude to Israel, also blessed the attack and called it "a message to how our people hold fast to the resistance against the plans to increase the number of Jews [in the West Bank], the settlements, and the [Israeli] aggression."
Calling the West Bank "angry and in rebellion" Islamic Jihad stated that this is a response to the "crimes of the occupation" in Jerusalem.
