The IDF issued an urgent evacuation order to residents of Lebanon living south of the Zahrani River on Thursday afternoon, amid Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah terrorists operating in the area.

Additionally on Thursday, the IDF said it had killed more than 20 Hezbollah terrorists and destroyed dozens of the terror group's sites during military operations in southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

In one incident on Wednesday, troops from the IDF's Golani Brigade noticed a group of terrorists attempting to launch anti-tank missiles toward them.

The soldiers returned fire, killing five, while another three were killed in an airstrike by the Israel Air Force (IAF).

Additionally, the IDF located and confiscated several weapons, including RPGs, anti-tank rockets, ammunition, a hunting rifle, and other military equipment.

Smoke plumes rise following Israeli bombardment on the village of Khiam in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel, as seen from nearby Marjayoun, on March 16, 2026. (credit: AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

"The IDF will continue to operate with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which chose to join the war and operate under the sponsorship of the Iranian terror regime. The IDF will not allow harm to Israeli civilians," the military said.

IDF eliminates Imam Hussein Division Commander

Earlier this week, the IDF also said it had killed the commander of the “Imam Hussein Division” in Beirut, a week after taking out his predecessor.

Hassan Ali Marwan was responsible for the division’s operations and had been appointed its commander following the elimination of the former commander, Ali Maslam Tabajeh, along with his deputy, Jihad al-Safira, and several other senior operatives.

In his position, Marwan had commanded the launch of missiles, UAVs, and rockets toward Israel and IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon.