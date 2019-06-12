Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Gaza fishermen denied entry to sea as incendiary balloons continue

The fishing zone in Gaza was reduced to six nautical miles on Tuesday due to the fires.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 12, 2019 22:38
1 minute read.
The sun rises as fishermen are seen at the seaport of Gaza City, April 2, 2019

The sun rises as fishermen are seen at the seaport of Gaza City, April 2, 2019. (photo credit: SUHAIB SALEM/REUTERS)

 
Gaza fishermen were denied access to the sea on Wednesday evening, COGAT announced, following the constant barrage of incendiary kites from Gaza that have continued to set the South ablaze.

There were eight fires in the south of Israel on Wednesday that were sparked from incendiary devices flown over the border from Gaza, while seven fires were reported on Tuesday.
The fishing zone in Gaza was reduced to six nautical miles on Tuesday due to the fires.

Last week, Israel decided to expand the Gaza fishing zone to 15 miles.

The incendiary balloons have threatened to break the reported treaty between the IDF and Hamas that went into effect following the violence that saw four Israelis killed by over 700 rockets fired from Gaza. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Israeli strikes in response to the rockets killed 16 Palestinians.

A 15-nautical mile fishing zone is believed to be a condition of the informal truce. Both Israel and Hamas have dismissed reports of such an informal truce.

According to the terms of the alleged treaty, the Gaza border protests also must remain peaceful.


The week prior, in response to the balloons, Israel restricted the Gaza fishing zone to 10 nautical miles, one day after extending it to 15 nautical miles.

"This step is part of the civilian policy aimed at preventing a humanitarian deterioration in the Gaza Strip and reflects the policy of distinguishing between terror and the uninvolved populace," an Israeli official said according to Reuters.

Since 2000, Israel limited Palestinian fishing waters to 6-9 miles (9-15 km) from the Gaza coast.
 
Palestinians saw the move as an Israeli concession to a year of protests at the border, combined with several surges of cross-border fighting which have prompted mediation by Egypt, the United Nations and Qatar on ways to help Gaza's economy.
"Thanks to God and then to the 'March of Return', which opened up the sea for us," 69-year-old fisherman Ahmed al-Amoudi said, referring to the weekly demonstrations at the frontier, which demand a lifting of the blockade.

April to June are peak Gaza fishing season. The sector accounts for less than 5 percent of the enclave's GDP and supports some 50,000 people, a fraction of the 2 million population.

Reuters and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.
 

