Gazan dies of wounds sustained during March of Return in February

On Monday, Fadi Osama Hijazi, 21, died of wounds he sustained in February during the weekly March of Return demonstrations along the Gaza-Israel border, according to the Palestinian Quds news agency.



On Friday, Alaa Nizar Ayish Hamdan, 28, was shot and killed during the March of Return demonstrations. 57 Palestinians were injured during the Friday demonstrations as well.309 Palestinians have been killed and over 31,000 have been wounded since the demonstrations began on March 30, 2018, according to Quds. According to the Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, 326 Palestinians have been killed and 18,460 have been wounded in Gaza by Israeli forces since the demonstrations began in 2018.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });