Labor Party adding general to its list - breaking

Labor leader Avi Gabbay will be giving one of the slots reserved for candidates selected by him to a former general, a source close to him told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday morning.
There had been reports since last's Monday's primary that Gabbay would not use the reserved slot, because he boasted about how appealing the candidates chosen were. But a decision was made that there were not enough security people on the list hat includes former defense minister Amir Peretz and former Sayaret Matkal unit commander Omer Bar-Lev.
Gabbay is choosing between three candidates, including Major General Noam Tibon (Ret.).
