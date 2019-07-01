General who called Gaza op 'religious war' promoted to division commander

Breaking news.
IDF Brigadier General Ofir Winter, who called Operation Protective Edge a "religious war" and served a part in a battle which featured centrally in a war crimes investigation at the United Nations, has been promoted to commander of the IDF's Fire Division after he was passed over for a similar promotion last year.
Winter gained media attention during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 when he circulated a paper to commanders serving under him calling the operation a religious war, Ynet reported. In the letter, Winter said that they were fighting "the Gazan terrorist enemy, who is abuses, blasphemes and curses the G-d of Israel's forces," according to Haaretz.
Winter was also under scrutiny for his role in the "Black Friday" fight in Rafiah, during which dozens of innocents were injured. "Whole families were attacked by tanks that fired indiscriminately," read a UN report on the incident, according to Ynet.
