The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

German exchange student says he's told to leave India after joining protests

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 24, 2019 14:35
A German exchange student said on Tuesday that Indian authorities had ordered him to leave the country after he took part in protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new citizenship law.
Jakob Lindenthal, a 24-year-old pursuing a master's degree in physics, said he took part in two rallies in the southern city of Chennai against the law, which critics say discriminates against India's minority Muslims.
A photo circulated on Twitter shows Lindenthal holding a sign that reads: "1933-1945 We have been there," a reference to Nazi Germany.
Lindenthal said he was summoned to a meeting with India's immigration authorities on Monday and told that he had violated the conditions of his student visa due to his "political activities outside the campus," and must therefore leave the country.
During the meeting, Lindenthal said, he was asked for his views on the protests against the new Indian law, which grants citizenship to non-Muslim religious groups fleeing persecution from three Muslim-majority countries.
"I think nobody can claim that I was just there to exploit my student visa to go on anti-government demonstrations and harm the country's integrity or something. But that was how they presented it to me," said Lindenthal, who spoke to Reuters from New Delhi while awaiting a Christmas day flight back to Germany.
India's Home Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesman for the foreign ministry declined to comment.
The Indian Express newspaper quoted an official at India's Foreigners Regional Registration Office as saying that while he was unaware of Lindenthal's case, it appeared to be a "clear case" of violating visa rules.
Indian opposition leaders, who accuse Modi's Hindu nationalist government of strong-armed tactics to muzzle dissent, decried Lindenthal's expulsion.
"This is dismaying. We used to be a proud democracy, an example to the world... No democracy punishes freedom of expression," tweeted Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor.
At Pondicherry University in southern India, four students boycotted the graduation ceremony on Monday and one refused to accept her gold medal in protest at the citizenship law, according to student council president Parichay Yadav.
Missing from India's citizenship law: 100,000 Sri Lankan refugees
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2019 02:38 PM
Brazil's Bolsonaro released from hospital after spending the night
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2019 02:37 PM
Netanyahu's office: ‘Sa’ar has aligned with the Left’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/24/2019 01:31 PM
Russian court extends detention of former U.S. marine for three months - Interfax
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2019 01:01 PM
Prince Philip leaves hospital in time for Christmas
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2019 12:54 PM
Yemenite children affair: High Court allows 11 families to sue state
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/24/2019 10:35 AM
At least 26 killed as Indonesian bus tumbles into ravine
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2019 10:14 AM
30-year-old worker dies in Ashdod after elevator collapses
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/24/2019 09:42 AM
Netanyahu thanks Pompeo for standing by Israel after ICC decision
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/24/2019 07:30 AM
China, Japan, S.Korea reaffirm commitment to dialog over N.Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2019 05:53 AM
Hong Kong 'silent night' protests planned for Christmas Eve
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2019 05:48 AM
US recalls ambassador to Zambia after gay rights row
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2019 12:46 AM
US stops sending bomb-sniffing dogs to Jordan, Egypt as 7 die
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2019 12:43 AM
COGAT: Return to agreed fishing zone for Gazans
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/23/2019 11:37 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits off Canada's British Columbia
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2019 10:30 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by