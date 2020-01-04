The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

German foreign minister will seek direct talks with Iran

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 4, 2020 22:46
BERLIN  - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will seek direct talks with Iran to try to de-escalate tensions after a U.S. air strike killed Iran's military commander Qassem Soleimani, a newspaper reported on Saturday.
"In the coming days, we will do all we can to counteract a further escalation of the situation - in the United Nations, the EU and in dialog with our partners in the region, including in talks with Iran," Maas told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.Maas told the paper he was in close contact with his British and French counterparts, with the European Union's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell and with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Iraqi PM and Saudi Crown Prince discuss ramifications of events in Iraq
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2020 10:42 PM
UK says U.S. is entitled to defend itself following Iraq attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2020 10:29 PM
Iraqi PM declares national mourning for Soleimani, Muhandis -statement
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2020 08:20 PM
Terrorism not ruled out in fatal stabbing near Paris
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2020 08:11 PM
MK Asaf Zamir: Blue and White will force Labor and Meretz to unite
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
  • 01/04/2020 06:32 PM
France's Macron discusses Middle East tensions with Iraq's Salih and UAE
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2020 06:21 PM
Russia's Lavrov, Iran's Zarif discuss Soleimani killing - statement
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2020 03:52 PM
China tells Iran foreign minister: U.S. should stop 'abusing' use of forc
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2020 03:08 PM
UK's Johnson to meet EU chief von der Leyen in London
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2020 02:44 PM
IRGC commander: Iran will punish Americans wherever they are within reach
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2020 01:25 PM
Hezbollah official: Response to Soleimani killing will be decisive
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2020 01:21 PM
Roads closed due to flooding in Tel Aviv, surrounding area
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/04/2020 01:19 PM
China removes Hong Kong liaison office head Wang Zhimin
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2020 12:59 PM
Egypt arrests tax authority chief on charges of receiving bribes
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2020 11:19 AM
Britain warns nationals against travel to Iraq and Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2020 10:23 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies