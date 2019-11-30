The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gideon Sa’ar: If Netanyahu leads Likud in elections, we risk left-wing gov't

“No regrets, I’m at peace with myself. I did not call for the Prime Minister to quit, I called for competition,” Sa'ar said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 30, 2019 20:38
Gideon Sa’ar takes on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an interview at his Knesset office on Wednesday. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Gideon Sa’ar takes on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an interview at his Knesset office on Wednesday.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Gideon Sa’ar said that he has no regrets over his calls for Likud leadership primaries in an interview with Channel 13 on Saturday, as well as claiming that many Likud members support him, but are afraid to say so.
“[I have] no regrets, I’m at peace with myself. I did not call for the Prime Minister to quit, I called for competition.”
"Since the Prime Minister wanted to force primaries at the start of October, it’s even more right to do them at least now. This is the last moment we can still hold them," Sa'ar stated.
“The attacks trying to delegitimize me, it threatens everyone" Sa'ar continued. "These attacks are meant to scare Likud members from saying what they want. When addressing the members of the Likud I get huge support, thousands of positive remarks." 
“I don’t want to be built up on the plight of the PM, twice he couldn’t build a government. If he can do it however in the 11 days he has left, I will support him. The question is, should we go to a third and risk this crazy dead end, which will cost the citizens welfare services, as well as an increase in tax burden. The correct thing to do is to do exactly what the PM suggested two months ago”
“There’s a right-wing majority in the public, there’s a right-wing majority in the Knesset, and yet it couldn’t form a government. Either way, I will support any plan for a unity government to avoid the madness of a third election," Sa'ar continued. "If we go to a third election with Netanyahu at the helm, we’re risking a left-wing government. It’s the political reality: Netanyahu won’t be able to make a government even for the third or fourth time. I’m not coming from a place that’s against him.”
“I very much hope for a unity government, though the chances for that are slim. Any unity government is better than a third election. I’m expecting Gantz to agree to a unity government as well, not just Netanyahu.”


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Politics gideon sa'ar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Rabbi Mirvis’s message sounds the alarm over antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Where are the protests against Netanyahu? By YAAKOV KATZ
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Hospital treatment at home By HILLEL FULD
Pressing charges and Netanyahu’s trials By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by