Gideon Sa'ar: Voting for Netanyahu is voting for next head of opposition

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's challenger for the Likud leadrship, Gideon Sa'ar, said that voting for Netanyahu is voting for the next head of opposition on Monday night.Speaking at the launch of his campaign ahead of next weeks Likud primary, Sa'ar said, "We have to make a change in Likud's leadership. The choice that every Likud member faces is very simple. Voting for me will ensure Likud's rule and the formation of a new government led by [the party]. Voting for Netanyahu is voting for the next head of opposition." "This is why our goal on Thursday is one — nothing less than a victory," Sa'ar stated.