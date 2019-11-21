NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Google changes election ads policy to limit targeting

Alphabet's Google will stop giving advertisers the ability to target election ads using data such as public voter records and general political affiliations, the company said in a blog post on Wednesday.
Google said it would start limiting audience targeting for election ads to age, gender and general location at a postal code level. Previously, verified political advertisers could also target ads using political affiliations such as left-leaning, right-leaning, or independent.

Social media platforms have come under fire in recent weeks over their handling of political advertising. Facebook Inc has been criticized by lawmakers and regulators over its decision to not fact-check ads run by politicians on its platform.

Google said political advertisers can still do contextual targeting, such as serving ads to people reading a certain story or watching a particular video.

The company will begin enforcing the new approach in the United Kingdom within a week, ahead of the country's general election on Dec. 12. It said it would begin enforcing it in the European Union by the end of the year and in the rest of the world starting on Jan. 6, 2020.
Trump expected to sign Hong Kong human rights legislation - source
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 02:00 AM
Defense Dept official says she never discussed Ukraine aid with Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 01:11 AM
Trump considering withdrawing up to 4,000 U.S. troops from South Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 01:09 AM
Arizona border activist found not guilty of harboring migrants
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 01:00 AM
Giuliani says he was not involved with U.S. military aid to Ukraine
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 12:42 AM
White House: Sondland testimony 'exonerates' Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 12:40 AM
U.S. House approves Hong Kong rights bill, sends measure to Trump for signature or veto
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 12:38 AM
Cuba accuses U.S. embassy of abetting country's leading dissident
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 12:36 AM
U.S. lawmakers question Google about collection of health records
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2019 11:58 PM
Half of middle-aged Americans think they will develop dementia
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2019 11:23 PM
Traditional soup broths may have anti-malaria effects
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2019 10:43 PM
Sondland never told Pompeo he thought Trump linked Ukraine aid to probes
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2019 10:33 PM
White House: Vaping rules not stalled, Donald Trump plans Friday meeting
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2019 10:32 PM
Mike Pence never discussed Bidens, Ukraine company with Sondland
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2019 10:28 PM
Britain's Prince Andrew halts public duties over sex scandal
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2019 10:27 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by