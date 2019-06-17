Gunshots fired at Raptors Championship Parade in Toronto

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Gunshots were fired at the championship parade of the Raptors in Toronto, Canada.
According to a tweet by the Toronto Police Operations Service, the shooting occurred in the area of Nathan Phillip's Square, Bay Street and Albert Street. It added that the Police have located two victims, that the injuries are serious but not life threatening and that two people are in custody. Moreover, two firearms were recovered.
Several Twitter users took to social media to report about the shots, some of them saying that one woman has been shot at Nathan Phillips Square. One witness said four shots were heard and that they triggered a stampede.
The police is clearing the area, but the parade is still going on.
This is a developing story.