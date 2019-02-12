Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Hackers break into major U.S. email provider, wiping data

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
February 12, 2019 14:03
1 minute read.
VFEmail's notice on its website about the hacking attack

VFEmail's notice on its website about the hacking attack. (photo credit: screenshot)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Unidentified hackers broke into the servers of email provider VFEmail on Monday, destroying all of the data from its US servers, by reformatting them and wiping all of them clean.

The hacking was identified after the company's website and e-mail client went down without notice.

The company said it was working on recovering the user information, but all information had been deleted and the information was lost, the company wrote on Twitter.

"This is not looking good," the company initially wrote on its Twitter account. "All externally facing systems, of differing OS's and remote authentication, in multiple data centers, are down."




In a series of tweets, VFEmail continued providing information on the magnitude of the incident, realizing that they would not be able to recover the information.


"At this time, the attacker has formatted all the disks on every server. Every VM is lost. Every file server is lost, every backup server is lost. NL was 100% hosted with a vastly smaller data set. NL backups by the provider were intact, and service should be up there."
VFEmail provides email security services, scanning all emails and attachments for viruses and spam.




Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

A couple, with their faces painted in the colours of Iranian and German national flags
February 13, 2019
German foreign ministry celebrates Iran’s Islamic revolution in Berlin

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut