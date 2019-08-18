Hamas: Don't share unauthorized information about infiltration attempt

A spokesman for the Hamas-run Gazan Interior Ministry asked social media users not to circulate information not attributed to official authorities about "what is happening in the northern Gaza Strip" on Saturday night, according to the Hamas-affiliated Shehab news agency.





On Saturday night, five armed Palestinians were killed by IDF troops as they tried to cross into southern Israel from Beit Hanoun in Gaza shortly after three rockets were launched into southern Israel.

The five armed men were reported to be members of both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s military wing, Saraya al-Quds.

