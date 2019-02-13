Hamas attempts to recruit West Bank, Jerusalem residents - via satellite

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

A secret Hamas unit in the Gaza Strip used Al-Aqsa TV to direct Palestinians in the West Bank to carry out attacks inside Israel, the Shin Bet General Security Service said on Wednesday.

According to the Shin Bet, dozens of young Palestinian men and women from the West Bank and east Jerusalem who were in contact with the unit have been arrested in recent years.

The unit used the official Hamas satellite television channel to convey coded messages to recruit and direct sleeper cells to carry out terrorist attacks, including a suicide bombing on a bus in the central Israeli city of Lod.

One of the cell members arrested by the Shin Bet, 21 year-old Yatta resident Qutayba Alnoega, was first recruited via Facebook last year by Hamas agent Muhammad Arbeed. Arbeen put Alnoega in touch with a Hamas operative who tried to enlist Alnoega to carry out a suicide bombing on behalf of the terrorist group.

While al-Nawaja’a “believed Arbid was a journalist” since he wore a yellow “PRESS” vest during protests along the Gaza border, to prove that they were indeed Hamas operatives, the second Hamas operative who spoke with al-Noega told him to tell them which verse from the Quran to recite, then watch for it on a specific show on Al Aqsa the following day.

The next day the station aired a segment in which the host discussed the same verse al-Noega had discussed with the operative. Once recruited, he was told that he had been chosen to carry out a suicide bombing on a bus in the Israeli city of Lod.

He was arrested by Israeli security forces just days before he was to receive the explosive belt for the planned attack.

Another four other Palestinian men suspected of planning to carry out terror attacks for Hamas in the West Bank and Israel were also arrested by the Shin Bet, including 26 year-old East Jerusalem resident Alaa Sharauna who had been recruited to form a “military cell” in the capital and arrested on January 8th.

According to the agency, Sharauna said that he had been asked to film various locations in Jerusalem on behalf of the group since he had a blue Israeli identity card and it would be easier for him to gather intelligence for future attacks than West Bank Palestinians.

Another Palestinian, 21 year-old Bahaa Shaghaya from the village of Deir Ghir in Binyamin, a student of religious studies at Abu Dis University, also was reported by Shin Bet as serving as the head of a secret Hamas student cell at the university where he studied after being recruited by Hamas operative Musa Aliyan on Facebook who presented himself as a journalist.

According to the Shin Bet, Baha was recruited shortly after he was released from a two-year prison sentence in May of last year after being convicted of acting as part of a Hamas terrorist cell which recruited Palestinians for the purpose of carrying out shooting and suicide attacks at Israelis.

He was arrested on December 16, 2018.

Less than two weeks later 23 year-old Nablus resident Ahmad Abu-Aisha was arrested on similar suspicions. He is also suspected of recruiting 24 year-old Said Issa and planned to carry out a stabbing attack in an Israeli settlement “inspired by the 2011 attack in which the Fogel family members were murdered,” the Shin Bet said.

The broadcasters who assisted Hamas’s military wing in transmitting messages were identified as 30-year-old Islam Bader from Jabalya, a Hamas activist and a well-known announcer at the station, and 32-year-old Raghei Hamatz, another Hamas activist and well-known announcer.

“This activity by the military wing of Hamas is the latest in a long line of attempts by Hamas in Gaza to commit terror attacks, by recruiting activists in Judea and Samaria and eastern Jerusalem, which were foiled by the Shin Bet internal security agency in recent years, and have led to the arrest of dozens of youths in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria,” a Shin Bet officer said.

“Efforts by Hamas to pursue these activities, despite their repeated failures over the years, shows that Hamas’s strategy is to destabilize the situation in Judea and Samaria, no matter the cost.”

The official Hamas-run television channel broadcasts from the Gaza Strip. It has been targeted by Israeli airstrikes numerous times since its establishment, including in November, when Israel struck its headquarters.

The Shin Bet said the recruitment plot was a key factor in the decision made by the IDF to strike it.

The army said at the time that the channel was “used by [Hamas] for military activities, including sending messages to terrorist operatives in the West Bank, calls for terror attacks, and instructions on how to commit them.”

