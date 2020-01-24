Suspected price tag attack at Jerusalem mosque

A suspected price tag attack targeted a mosque in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Safafa on Friday morning.

Fire and Rescue Services who arrived to the scene reported a small fire that was quickly extinguished along with graffiti on the wall of the mosque. The fire was reportedly caused by arson and caused minor damages.

Israel Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

The graffiti on the wall of the mosque read, "[They're] destroying the Jews? Kumi Ori will destroy the enemy!"